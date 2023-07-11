Granite VNA recently awarded volunteer Wendy Hawkes its annual Tony Lomartire Memorial Volunteer Award. From left, Granite VNA President/CEO, Beth Slepian, MBA, PT, Wendy Hawkes and Granite VNA volunteer coordinator and medical social worker Lisa Challender. (Courtesy photo)
CONCORD — Granite VNA recently recognized volunteers Wendy Hawkes and Vince Bonjorno with its annual Tony Lomartire Memorial Volunteer Award, which is given annually to Granite VNA volunteers who exemplify dependability, flexibility, cheerfulness and commitment to the agency. Volunteers are nominated by Granite VNA team members.
As a nonprofit agency, volunteers are essential to helping Granite VNA provide numerous services and programs across 82 communities. Volunteers perform a variety of functions, including administrative tasks, patient companionship and caregiver respite, bereavement support, telemonitoring, comfort and wellness through art and music, and many others.
Combined, Hawkes and Bonjorno have volunteered for 15 years and have supported the agency in numerous ways.
“We are honored to recognize not one, but two volunteers with this year’s Tony Lomartire Memorial Volunteer award,” said Beth Slepian, MBA, PT, Granite VNA president/CEO. “The work that Wendy and Vince — and all our volunteers — do to support Granite VNA is invaluable. They are greatly appreciated and admired by team members and fellow volunteers alike.”
Hawkes, who volunteered more than 107 hours in the past year alone, serves the agency in many ways. She assists with administrative tasks during community flu clinics, helps assemble mask kits that are distributed to community nurses and other staff members to ensure patient safety and, for roughly three months, she gathered, delivered and picked up lights for Granite VNA’s annual "Lights, Life and Memories" campaign to more than 150 businesses throughout New Hampshire.
In addition, Hawkes also received the New Hampshire State Commission on Aging’s Older Adult Volunteer of the Year Award for her service throughout the community.
Bonjorno, who volunteered more than 85 hours in the past year, serves the agency in many roles, including as a hospice house greeter, a patient visitor and by assisting with Granite VNA’s "Lights, Life and Memories" campaign, which raised nearly $63,000 to support Granite VNA hospice services in 2022. He is admired by staff members and fellow volunteers for his charismatic personality and positivity.
In nominating Bonjorno, one colleague noted, “He knows what it is like to have a family member in hospice and treats families with respect, kindness and compassion.” Another peer said, “He is always so positive and he deeply cares about his work and all of the patients and staff members.”
The award was presented to Bonjorno at a recent agency event aboard the M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee, and presented to Hawkes at Granite VNA.
About Granite VNA: Granite VNA is a not-for-profit licensed and certified home health and hospice care provider. The agency serves people of all ages in 82 communities across the Greater Capital Region and Central New Hampshire by providing home care, hospice care, palliative care, pediatric and maternal child health services, and wellness programming. The agency has offices in Concord, Laconia and Wolfeboro. Granite VNA has served New Hampshire since 1899. For more information about Granite VNA, visit www.granitevna.org.
