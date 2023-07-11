CONCORD — Granite VNA recently recognized volunteers Wendy Hawkes and Vince Bonjorno with its annual Tony Lomartire Memorial Volunteer Award, which is given annually to Granite VNA volunteers who exemplify dependability, flexibility, cheerfulness and commitment to the agency. Volunteers are nominated by Granite VNA team members.

As a nonprofit agency, volunteers are essential to helping Granite VNA provide numerous services and programs across 82 communities. Volunteers perform a variety of functions, including administrative tasks, patient companionship and caregiver respite, bereavement support, telemonitoring, comfort and wellness through art and music, and many others.

