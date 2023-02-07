Granite VNA is accepting online nominations for its 24th annual Kay Sidway Award. The award is presented to an individual who has devoted himself or herself to the education, nurturing, and well-being of families in any one of the Central New Hampshire communities served by Granite VNA. Nominations can be submitted online at www.granitevna.org through March 15. Above: Kay Sidway. (Courtesy photo)
CONCORD — Granite VNA is accepting online nominations for its 24th annual Kay Sidway Award. The award is presented to an individual who has devoted himself or herself to the education, nurturing, and well-being of families in any one of the Central New Hampshire communities served by Granite VNA. Nominations can be submitted through March 15 by completing this online form: granitevna.org/content/kay-sidway-award-nomination.
The award was first presented in 1998 to longtime Concord-area educator Kay Sidway to honor her extraordinary dedication to children. Since then, exceptional individuals recognized with the Kay Sidway Award include late New Hampshire State Representative Mary Stuart Gile, Amanda Grady Sexton, and the Honorable Kathleen McGuire.
Granite VNA seeks to honor an individual who lives and/or works in any of the 82 communities served by Granite VNA and:
● Leads by example in working to improve quality of life for fellow citizens;
● Demonstrates a concern for the health and well-being of those in his or her community;
● Makes a meaningful difference for children and families in Central New Hampshire;
● Demonstrates a commitment to the education, nurturing, and well-being of families; and
● Collaborates with local agencies to identify needs that, when addressed, strengthen families in his or her community.
Nominations must include the nominee’s name and, if applicable, their organization and position or title. Submissions must also include a narrative, no longer than 500 words, describing how the nominee meets the award criteria.
The 2023 Kay Sidway Award will be presented at Granite VNA’s annual Passion for Caring fundraising event on Wednesday, May 3, at The Barn at Bull Meadow in Concord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.