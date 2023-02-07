Kay Sidway

Granite VNA is accepting online nominations for its 24th annual Kay Sidway Award. The award is presented to an individual who has devoted himself or herself to the education, nurturing, and well-being of families in any one of the Central New Hampshire communities served by Granite VNA. Nominations can be submitted online at www.granitevna.org through March 15. Above: Kay Sidway. (Courtesy photo)

CONCORD — Granite VNA is accepting online nominations for its 24th annual Kay Sidway Award. The award is presented to an individual who has devoted himself or herself to the education, nurturing, and well-being of families in any one of the Central New Hampshire communities served by Granite VNA. Nominations can be submitted through March 15 by completing this online form: granitevna.org/content/kay-sidway-award-nomination.

The award was first presented in 1998 to longtime Concord-area educator Kay Sidway to honor her extraordinary dedication to children. Since then, exceptional individuals recognized with the Kay Sidway Award include late New Hampshire State Representative Mary Stuart Gile, Amanda Grady Sexton, and the Honorable Kathleen McGuire.

