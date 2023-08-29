By fastening a GPS tracker on your aging relative's clothing, belongings or accessories, you may monitor their whereabouts in real-time. Like a GPS program on your phone or car's navigation system, the tracking devices use satellites to pinpoint your senior loved one's precise whereabouts at all times. If your loved one has dementia, this is a great way to help keep them safe if they begin to wander.
Additionally, GPS trackers may send you an instant alert if your loved one leaves a predetermined region, such as their home or a "safe zone." In the event that your elderly loved one becomes disoriented or in need of help, several of them have panic buttons.
Tracker options might include:
• Smartwatches
• A GPS-enabled wristwatch is a convenient method to monitor the location of a loved one who is a constant watch wearer. You may be able to keep tabs on an older family member's whereabouts using a smartphone app that can be connected to most contemporary smartwatches.
Wristbands for Security
It's possible to get a wristband for your elderly loved one that will sound an alert if they go beyond of a predetermined "safety zone." By enrolling your older loved one in one of these alarm systems via the local public safety department, you will have a way to get in touch with help in the event of a wandering incident or a collapse.
GPS technology that can be worn or attached
There are a number of alternatives to watches and bracelets that may be concealed in a pocket, attached to a keychain or stored in a bag if your senior loved one is uncomfortable with the notion of wearing either. When connected to a smartphone app that provides real-time mapping, these devices may have two-way communication, boundary alerts, panic buttons and other functionalities.
When choosing a GPS tracking system for your senior loved one, keep in mind the following:
Cost
Don't forget to include activation and subscription fees when figuring out how much the whole system will set you back in total.
Data Availability
While most family tracking systems employ satellite connections, some may need access to cellular or internet service in order to use the accompanying app or tracking device.
Range
Based on where your senior usually travels, you may decide whether local, regional, national, or worldwide coverage is necessary. You should also consider whether or not the system allows you to set restrictions and get alerts if they are breached.
Notifications
The notification mechanism may be an integral part of the app, or it may be a standalone component of the system. Possible kinds of alerts for your loved one include battery warnings, speed warnings, movement warnings and boundary warnings.
•••
Visiting Angels provides non-medical assistance in the Lakes Region. For more information call 603-366-1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.