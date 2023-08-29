By fastening a GPS tracker on your aging relative's clothing, belongings or accessories, you may monitor their whereabouts in real-time. Like a GPS program on your phone or car's navigation system, the tracking devices use satellites to pinpoint your senior loved one's precise whereabouts at all times. If your loved one has dementia, this is a great way to help keep them safe if they begin to wander.

Additionally, GPS trackers may send you an instant alert if your loved one leaves a predetermined region, such as their home or a "safe zone." In the event that your elderly loved one becomes disoriented or in need of help, several of them have panic buttons.

