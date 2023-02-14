MEREDITH—Those who are looking to start or advance their careers in healthcare are invited to attend an informational session at Golden View Health Care Center on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m.
The session, which is a joint effort between Golden View and its educational partner LNA Health Careers, is open to the public and will showcase the various career advancement opportunities available at Golden View.
Topics that will be covered during the session include scholarship opportunities to help with educational costs, ways employees can advance their career, earning and learning at Golden View, and the various training programs available to help those who wish to become LNAs (licensed nursing assistants), MNAs (medication nursing assistants), and LPNs (licensed practical nurses).
Golden View offers paid education opportunities such as the “Earn & Learn” program where participants work as RSPs (resident service providers), then enroll in an LNA program with LNA Health Careers. Participants continue to work as RSPs while enrolled in the class. In addition to being paid while working as an RSP, participants will also be paid for clinical hours and in-person classroom hours.
The session will also go over Golden View’s groundbreaking LPN apprenticeship program, created in partnership with the Healthcare Career Advancement Program, ApprenticeshipNH, and LNA Health Careers. The 11-month apprenticeship program is the state’s first registered LPN apprenticeship program offered by a senior care facility. The program consists of 2,000 hours of on-the-job training and 61 credit hours of related instruction. Apprentices will have the unique opportunity to work under a designated mentor and will be trained to competently complete LPN job duties in a skilled nursing facility.
The informational session will also cover Golden View’s pre-apprenticeship program, which is geared toward those who are not ready to commit to an LPN apprenticeship or who are still working towards becoming an LNA. The pre-apprenticeship program, which is in affiliation with Learn NH High School Apprenticeship, offers RSPs and LNAs the opportunity to work in those roles at Golden View prior to enrolling in the LPN apprenticeship program. The pre-apprenticeship program is open to students 16 years old and older, including high school students who register through the NH Needs Caregivers! Healthcare Heroes in the Making program. The NH Needs Caregivers! Program helps high school students start healthcare careers as LNAs at no cost.
Upon successful completion of Golden View’s paid educational programs, participants may be offered continued employment with Golden View, as well as additional career advancement opportunities.
The informational session will be held in the community room at Golden View’s transitional care center The Retreat, located at 19 NH Route 104 in Meredith. Refreshments will be served. Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 603-279-8111 or emailing information@goldenview.org.
As a community-based independent non-profit, Golden View strives to offer its employees many career advancement and training opportunities, as well as scholarships. To join their team, text HEALTH to 603-483-3372, visit GoldenView.org, or ask about current openings at the informational session on Feb. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.