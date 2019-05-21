MANCHESTER — 'New Hampshire Magazine' will honor recipients of the 2019 Excellence in Nursing Awards at its second annual celebration on May 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. This year’s recipients include 13 nurses in specialties such as pediatrics, public health, leadership, and education. 'New Hampshire Magazine' will honor nurses from Dartmouth-Hitchcock, Concord Hospital, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, Nashua Public Health and Community Services, University of New Hampshire and New England Vascular Access. Tickets for the 2019 Excellence in Nursing Awards are available for $55 per person and can be purchased by visiting nhmagazine.com/excellence-in-nursing.
“Nurses go above and beyond to comfort, heal and educate, leaving a lasting impact on patients of all ages,” said Rick Broussard, editor of 'New Hampshire Magazine.' “Nursing is critical in achieving comprehensive healthcare, and we’re excited to be able to honor another group of exceptional individuals from all corners of the state.”
Annie C. Roy, RNIII, RN-C, lead NRP instructor, honored for Maternal-Child Health Nursing at Concord Hospital, will be recognized during the ceremony. As an inpatient clinical nurse leader and educator, Roy, who lives in Gilford, cares for mothers and newborns in Concord Hospital’s Special Care Level II Nursery. Roy’s leadership has been instrumental during the transition to a new, evidence-based, functional-assessment approach to care, which has enhanced the care of infants who were exposed to substances during pregnancy. She developed the volunteer orientation program, developed patient education materials, developed documentation screens for clinical teams and provides hands-on training for each clinician. The combined efforts of the ESC implementation and the volunteer support program have yielded a 91-percent reduction in medication use in Concord Hospital’s substance exposed infants.
Other 2019 Excellence in Nursing award recipients include Michelle Poirier, Bobbie Bagley, Ericka Bergeron, Lisa McCarthy, Paul E. Hodgdon, Lisa Brown, Kathleen Broglio, Daniel Moran, Kerry Nolte, Laurie Chandler, Daisy J. Goodman, and Nancy A. Wells.
To learn more about the 2019 Excellence in Nursing Award recipients, visit nhmagazine.com/excellence-in-nursing-awards-2019.
