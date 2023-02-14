PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is well known for its home health nursing services but did you realize you can get home health therapy as well? Physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy all help individuals regain their confidence and independence with daily activities as well as help you learn to cope with any new disabilities or challenges. While in the home, they also assist clients with outfitting their homes to create safer, more manageable environments that enhance the quality of life and support aging in place.
Pemi-Baker can meet your needs in the comfort of home and eliminate burdensome traveling and scheduling. The therapists also gain access to important information about your home setting and any challenges that you might face. By receiving care in your home, your family has the opportunity to participate, increasing the benefits to you as well.
• I had a stroke and can speak fine, but my ability to swallow was impacted. Can therapy help me? Yes. Pemi-Baker’s licensed speech therapists work with patients every day helping them to cope with swallowing concerns and improve functioning. This allows many to regain their independence when it comes to eating and drinking.
• After returning home from my knee replacement, I can no longer bend to tie my shoelaces or pick up objects. Can you help me to cope? Pemi-Baker's occupational therapists can help you by improving the skills that you currently use to complete these tasks as well as teach you new methods for completing them. This would require a physician’s referral and is beneficial for improving your ability to complete many activities of daily living.
• Will my physical therapist teach me activities that I can do on my own? Fitness and wellness are important parts of home health physical therapy. Your therapist will teach you many appropriate exercises that you can complete on your own or with assistance from your caregiver or a family member. These exercises often enhance your recovery and help to speed healing.
How do you get home health therapy?
Most patients who receive home health therapy are referred to the service by their physician. Your doctor can make the referral to any local visiting nurse service that offers therapy, and he or she can attest that home services are medically necessary. This medical necessity report will likely also state that home health therapy is needed because you are unable to leave the house due to your condition or circumstances. Patients can choose who they go to for services, they just need to mention the organization to their physician. (Keep in mind if you have insurance you should always check to confirm what providers are included).
If you feel you may benefit from physical, occupational or speech therapy at home, you can also call Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health. They can help you navigate the pathway to receiving home health therapy.
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth. For more information call: 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org.
