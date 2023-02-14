PLYMOUTH — Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health is well known for its home health nursing services but did you realize you can get home health therapy as well? Physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy all help individuals regain their confidence and independence with daily activities as well as help you learn to cope with any new disabilities or challenges. While in the home, they also assist clients with outfitting their homes to create safer, more manageable environments that enhance the quality of life and support aging in place.

Pemi-Baker can meet your needs in the comfort of home and eliminate burdensome traveling and scheduling. The therapists also gain access to important information about your home setting and any challenges that you might face. By receiving care in your home, your family has the opportunity to participate, increasing the benefits to you as well.

