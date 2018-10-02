FRANKLIN — Fourteen teams swung their bats to compete in the 25th annual FSB Charity Softball Tournament at Odell Park, raising $10,000 for cancer treatment facilities.
Advanced Orthopedic Specialists defeated All Points Property and Maintenance, with a score of 13-6, to claim the winner's title.
The weeklong event took place Sept. 19-26, raising 56 percent more money than last year's tournament.
The proceeds will go to Norris Cotton Cancer Center (Hanover), LRGH Anderson Ganong Center (Laconia), and Payson Center for Cancer Care (Concord).
Also participating in the tournament were Scared Hitless, Franklin Savings Bank, Dogfish Brewery, SKR Site Services, Divine Way Detailing, Central Lakes Region Movers, Colton’s Heroes, Hoof Hearted, Elektrisola, T.E. Austin, Back Drafters and Patrangie.
The money raised came from team entry fees as well as sales of concession stand items, raffle tickets, event shirts, cancer awareness pins and ribbons.
Since 1997, the FSB Charity Softball Tournament has raised more than $89,000 for numerous charities throughout the central Lakes Region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.