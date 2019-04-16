TAMPA, Fla. (Christian Newswire) — Erin Porter, founder, food photographer, and blogger of Eat Pray Get Well, has released her first book, "Eat Pray Get Well: A Journey From Chronic Illness, Brokenness & Junk Food Junkie To Wholeness & Wellness" which features 60 original recipes that are free of gluten, wheat, corn, yeast, peanuts, and refined sugar.
More than a cookbook, Eat Pray Get Well offers heart-warming and heart-wrenching stories of healing emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Arranged in those three parts, Eat Pray Get Well nourishes the heart and soul as well as the body with a big helping of hope, mixing dishes and pep talks on breaking away from junk food.
In her book, Porter shares her emotionally challenging childhood story and the chronic illnesses that plagued her for decades. Allergies from toxic mold, which developed first into sinusitis, started her on a downward spiral of autoimmune disease, many ailments, multiple surgeries, and more than 100 courses of antibiotics. Driven to find the "cause" of her failing health, Porter's journey to find physical healing brought the unexpected gift of emotional healing.
Eat Pray Get Well recipes include Healthy Soups, Main Dishes, Breakfast, Breads, Drinks, and Desserts, plus Snacks and Sides, mingled with motivation and information on how to break free from slavery to junk food and find wholeness in mind, body and spirit.
