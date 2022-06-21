LACONIA — HealthFirst Family Care Center is offering blood pressure screenings as part of its expanded Heart Health program. HealthFirst offers heart health and other medical services — including breast and cervical cancer screening — to all individuals, regardless of ability to pay.
“High blood pressure doesn’t have any symptoms, yet it can lead to heart disease, the leading cause of death in New Hampshire,” said Alisha Nadeau, MSN, RN, CNL, HealthFirst’s clinical operations director.
“The good news is that, in most cases, you can manage your blood pressure to lower your risk for serious health problems,” Nadeau said. A normal blood pressure level is less than “120 over 80”, or 120/80 mmHg.
Call HealthFirst to schedule your blood pressure and Heart health screening:
1. Laconia location, 603-366-1070
2. Franklin location, 603-934-1464
You may be eligible for free heart screening services if you:
• Are enrolled in or eligible for the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program
• Are 40-64 years old
• Are uninsured, underinsured or have low income
• Reside in New Hampshire or York County, Maine
