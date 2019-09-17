FRANKLIN — Franklin VNA & Hospice is beginning its Fall Grief Support Group Wednesdays, Oct. 9-Nov. 13, 2-4 p.m. at 75 Chestnut St. The group is run in partnership with Peabody Home. The facilitated sessions are set in a caring environment with others who are grieving, and centered around the individual grief process.
“Grief takes as long as it takes,” said Elaine Cartier, hospice administrator. “You can’t set a timeline and say, you’ll be done in a month or a year. We understand that and want to provide people with valuable tools and support during their time of grief.”
Different from the Drop-In Grief Support Group Franklin VNA hosts on the second Monday of every month at 2 p.m., the Fall Grief Group is focused on a journey through the grieving process, and require pre-registration. All grief support is provided free of charge.
Cartier compares grief to a storm, “At first you are in the center of it, and waves of grief come at you in a fury. After some time, the storm begins to pass, and waves will still come, but they are more regular. The waves can be a loved one’s birthday, anniversary, or around holidays. You know they are coming. Then later grief can be smaller waves, present but not as harsh as they were. You will always love the person who has died, you aren’t forgetting them, but you can think of them more peacefully.”
This grief group will provide a space where people can safely share what they are going through, with people who have had a similar loss, in an environment structured to help navigate the grieving process.
To register for the Fall Grief Support Group, contact Marina at 603-934-3454. For more information, visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
