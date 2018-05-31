FRANKLIN — Caregivers work hard and too often put the needs of others before their own. But this caregiving and selflessness can come at a high cost.
The Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a program developed to answer that problem and put the power back in the hands of those caregivers. The program will take place every Thursday, from June 21 to July 26, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Franklin Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St. in Franklin, in partnership with ServiceLink and Merrimack County Elder Services. This free series of classes will be led by specially trained leaders.
In the six weekly classes, caregivers will develop a wealth of self-care tools to reduce personal stress, change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family members and healthcare or service providers, communicate more effectively in challenging situations, recognize the messages in their emotions, deal with difficult feelings, and make tough caregiving decisions. Class participants will receive a copy of The Caregiver Helpbook, developed specifically for the class. "The workshop gives you exactly what its title suggests - a toolbox full of ways caregivers can take better care of themselves, and become better, healthier caregivers in the process," said class leader Jane Cote of ServiceLink.
To register for the series, call Jane or Amy at 603-228-6625 by Wednesday, June 13.
