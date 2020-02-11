FRANKLIN — Coronavirus has been front and center in the news, and while misinformation spreads, Franklin VNA & Hospice wants to help educate the community, discuss how to separate facts from falsehoods and share truth about what the coronavirus is, and how it fits into the world.
First, know the source. The Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization are two reputable sources for information on all things health and disease related. When reading an article, look for known scientific journals, reputable health professionals or unbiased, non-politically motivated health organizations as sources. Avoid articles that cite other articles. Look for a study or expert that has knowledge about of the topic. Look up anyone who is quoted.
The World Health Organization notes coronavirus is actually part of a large family of similar viruses. Some cause illnesses only in people, some only in other animals, and some, like the 2019-nCoV strain that came out of Wuhan City, China, cause illness in both.
Some strains of coronavirus cause mild illnesses, like the common cold, while others cause Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. The CDC reports the MERS outbreak had a death rate of 30 to 40 percent, while BMJ Journal calculated SARS at 9.6 percent.
The coronavirus in the news, 2019-nCoV, is a new strain in the coronavirus family of viruses.
There is so much current coverage of the virus because it is new. There is no vaccine yet to protect against the new strain, the death rate is unknown, and scientists are still determining exactly how it is spread, who can spread it, and for how long. Like SARS, MERS and influenza, this new strain of coronavirus can also cause pneumonia, which is deadly on its own.
So far, WHO knows the coronavirus strain is a respiratory virus spread through contact with coughs, sneezes, saliva, or discharge from the nose of an infected person. Precautions include sneezing and coughing into a flexed elbow or a tissue immediately discarded into a closed bin, then washing hands or using an alcohol-based sanitizer.
It might be possible for people with no symptoms to spread the virus, which is why people who have traveled in affected areas can be quarantined for two weeks, even if they aren’t showing symptoms.
Since the virus is new, researchers and scientists believe the number of cases will increase before the peak of the outbreak is reached. Scientists recommend conservative steps like hand washing or using an alcohol-based sanitizer, maintaining at least three feet of space between other people, particularly those who are coughing, sneezing and have a fever, and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
Anyone with fever, cough and difficulty breathing should seek medical care immediately. Tell the health care provider if the patient travelled in an area where 2019-nCoV has been reported, or if they have been in close contact with someone who has travelled from China and has respiratory symptoms.
Anyone with mild respiratory symptoms and no travel history to or within China should practice basic respiratory and hand hygiene, and stay home until recovered, if possible.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454, or visit FranklinVNA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.