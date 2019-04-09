FRANKLIN — April 16 is National Healthcare Decisions Day, a day to educate and empower the community about advance care planning. Advance directives are a set of guidelines that allow a person to approve or decline certain types of medical care at end of life, called a living will, or guidelines that will help a trusted loved one make healthcare decisions for that person if they become unable to make those decisions, called durable power of attorney for health care. Advance directives are appropriate for anyone with a debilitating disease, like advanced dementia, or in the case of being temporarily unconscious or in a coma after an accident. Everyone over 18 should have both, and they are available for free. AARP has a set of forms, available by visiting www.aarp.org/content/dam/aarp/relationships/caregiving/2015/ad/New-Hampshire-advance-directives-updated-2014-aarp.pdf.
Franklin VNA & Hospice is holding a free Advance Directives information session on Tuesday, April 16, as part of a celebration of National Healthcare Decisions Day. A durable power of attorney should be a trusted person, someone who will stand up for that patient's wishes, and someone who is willing to take responsibility for healthcare decisions. A DPOA is named in the Advance Directive, which is witnessed and signed, making it legal. The DPOA can be changed at any time.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.