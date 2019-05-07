FRANKLIN — Often, when people are asked what their plans for aging are, they’ll say that they’ll start to make them when they are older. People in their 20s, 40s, 60s and 70s all say the same thing. The problem with this plan is that the critical planning for aging in place often doesn’t happen in time. A 2009 survey by the Pew Research Center showed that people 18-29 believe “old” happens at age 60. Middle-aged respondents said closer to 70, and those 65 and above said not until turning 74.
The best plan is to start to plan now.
The first thing to consider, is where someone wants to live the remainder of their days. For many, the answer is home. Connecting with a place that provides in-home care, like Franklin VNA & Hospice, can help get chronic illnesses under control, giving people strength to maintain independence, and even provide a home safety evaluation, in time to make changes.
Secondly, connect with a resource center like ServiceLink, New Hampshire’s Aging and Disability Resource Center. They can help people connect with personal care providers, legal services for will and estate planning, or with applications like Medicaid or the Choices for Independence Program, developed to help seniors stay in their homes as they age.
Lastly, take basic steps to plan for the future, like creating advance directives, establishing care with a primary care provider, and speaking to a financial advisor about estate planning.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454 or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
