FRANKLIN — Hospice. For some, the word is synonymous with dying, giving up, or taking medication to hasten death. None of those things are true. Hospice is a specialized type of care for those facing a life-limiting illness, and supports the individual as well as their family and loved ones. Visit www.facebook.com/pg/FranklinVNAHospice/videos to see a video testimonial of Carol Stonemetz's experience with home hospice, and how it affected both her life and that of her husband, Lee.
Hospice is a philosophy of care that supports the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of the individual and their loved ones. The person receiving hospice care is able to focus on what is most important to them.
Elaine Cartier, hospice administrator at Franklin VNA & Hospice, said, “So many people begin to receive hospice services in the last few weeks of life, but so often that benefit could have been instituted for you and your family nearly six months sooner, when your provider comes to this terminal illness conclusion, and truthfully we need that time with you, every minute of those six months. Yes, we can come in in the last few days or weeks and make a difference, but home hospice is about that person getting support with everything going on, to help their families and loved ones care for them at home, where they want to be. It is about our entire team focusing on how you want to spend your time, and helping you live the remainder of your life to the fullest.”
Hospice care focuses on quality of life. It is not curative treatment, but a focus on symptom management, and to live with dignity. It seeks to alleviate symptoms like pain, nausea or shortness of breath. It also focuses on spiritual and emotional needs, and helps provide support for a patient's caregivers.
Many receiving hospice care, and their families, say they wish they had begun hospice sooner.
For more information about Franklin VNA & Hospice, call 603-934-3454 or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
