FRANKLIN — Summer can bring humidity and blooming weeds which can aggravate allergies or chronic respiratory conditions for many people, but fall brings its own set of respiratory irritants. The World Health Organization estimates that 65 million people have moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and with about three million deaths each year, it’s the third leading cause of death worldwide. They also estimate that about 334 million people suffer from asthma and the numbers are rising.
Early fall is blooming season for Goldenrod and Ragweed. These common weeds produce a pollen that travels for hundreds of miles on wind, and can make people stuffy, itchy and wheezy. An annoyance for some, but a trigger for those with severe asthma or other respiratory illnesses like COPD.
Another common culprit in triggering respiratory flare-ups is mold. Damp, warm leaf piles are a popular spot for mold spores to grow which can get stirred up by wind or raking.
If mold and pollen are allergy or respiratory problem triggers, try staying inside with the windows closed during high pollen count days, and using an air filter with HEPA filtration will help. Pollen, mold and dust mites can settle on carpets and drapes in the home and trigger indoor respiratory problems. Vacuum and clean prior to turning the heating system on for the year to prevent irritants from being blown into the air the first time the furnace kicks on. Wearing a mask during these cleanings, and during yard work, will help reduce exposure, or consider getting a loved one's help, hiring a homemaker or landscaping company.
Understanding what triggers respiratory problems and taking steps to minimize triggers is one of the best ways to help combat fall allergies and reduce related flare-ups and hospitalizations.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454 or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
