FRANKLIN – “Grief is personal, maybe one of the most personal things there is,” said Sharolyn Fortin, grief coach at Franklin VNA & Hospice. “That’s why we developed different grief supports.”
Franklin VNA & Hospice currently holds three grief support meetings, a walk-in grief group each month, individual bereavement sessions every Wednesday, and, most recently, a Tuesday group for those who have lost someone due to substance abuse.
Fortin said, “We recognized the need in our surrounding communities for free grief counseling that will meet people where they are. Some people aren’t ready to be in a group, those people might best benefit from our one-on-one or group meetings. For those who are affected by the substance abuse crisis, our Gone too Soon group includes specific information and help that deals with that very complex issue.” Fortin, a certified master grief coach, has training in these special situations.
Franklin VNA & Hospice is also holding a series of holiday-focused grief meetings Mondays through Jan. 13, 2020, to address and support the needs of grieving individuals during the winter holidays.
For details, visit www.FranklinVNA.org, or call 603-934-3454.
