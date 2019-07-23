FRANKLIN — June 23 will be a memorable day in the lives of one woman and her loved ones. On that day, Jacinda, a Franklin VNA & Hospice nurse, was shopping on her day off and found herself responding to a medical emergency at the Gilford TJ Maxx.
“I was looking at clothes when I thought I heard a faint voice say to call 911. I thought, did I really hear that?” recalled Jacinda. When she looked over to the side of the store, she knew something was happening.
“When I looked over, I noticed panic with the staff. I went over and told them I was a nurse and asked what was going on. I thought maybe someone had fallen in the bathroom and it was the sight of blood. But then, the staff reported it is a drug overdose, she is in the bathroom, she is not breathing.”
The staff called 911 while Jacinda assessed the situation. The registered nurse found a young woman on the floor with no pulse, not breathing. The woman's boyfriend wasn’t sure how long she had been unresponsive. He thought she overdosed.
Jacinda began chest compressions and instructed the man how to do rescue breathing. “Does anyone have Narcan? Ask in the store, put it on the overhead. Someone must,” she remembers saying. There was no AED available, and no one else had responded to help. Jacinda kept providing chest compressions. The woman's boyfriend remembered that his girlfriend had Narcan in her car. Jacinda continued compressions while the boyfriend administered the Narcan, but nothing happened. “I still don’t know what she took, or how much, but I was surprised when we administered the Narcan, she didn’t wake up.”
By the time additional first responders came, the woman had regained a pulse and was taken to the hospital. “I felt like as a nurse it was my duty to respond,” said Jacinda.
“Those are the kinds of nurses we need,” said Tabitha Dowd, executive director at Franklin VNA & Hospice. “On the clock or off, we are part of these communities through thick and thin, and we stand with the community members during this addiction crisis.”
For more information about Franklin VNA & Hospice, call 603-934-3454 or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
