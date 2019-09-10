FRANKLIN — Franklin VNA & Hospice is hosting a monthly walk-in grief group on the second Monday of every month at 2 p.m. for anyone who has lost a loved one and is looking for support. Group members can share stories and receive community grief support from people who have experienced a similar loss. The group is free, with no need to pre-register.
For more information, call 603-934-3454 or visit www.FranklinVNA.org. Franklin VNA & Hospice is at 75 Chestnut St.
