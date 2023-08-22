FRANKLIN — Every Tuesday from Oct. 24 through Nov. 21, Franklin VNA & Hospice is hosting a Grief Support Group from 2 to 4 p.m. Anyone who has suffered a death is welcome, whether they were the caregiver, family member, friend or a community member. The group will be facilitated by Chaplain Tobias and Rebecca, a longtime hospice volunteer and end of life doula. Past experience has shown that participants are ready for the class if at least three to six months has passed since the death of their loved one.
Each session will focus on a new skill for dealing with grief. The support group is free to attend, but does require pre-registration. To register call 603-934-3454 or email jjenney@franklinvna.org.
Grief has no timetable. It may come in waves during the turbulent months of a loved one’s illness and then intensify after he or she has passed away. Each experience is unique and deeply personal. Emotions run the gamut from sadness, anxiety and guilt to anger, helplessness and depression. What many people who have lost someone they love want, is the opportunity to be able to talk about their loved one in a space where they can safely share what they are going through with people who have had a similar loss in an environment structured to help them navigate the grieving process.
This five-session group is designed to help people on that journey. Grieving is our response to sorrowful change, and grief takes as long as it takes. There is no magic length of time until you are better. But with support and the freedom to share what you are going through it can help you accept and learn to live with your new reality.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454 or visit FranklinVNA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.