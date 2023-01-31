FRANKLIN — Every Wednesday, March 29 through April 26, Franklin VNA & Hospice is hosting a grief support group from 2 to 4 p.m. Anyone who has suffered a death is welcome, whether they were the caregiver, family member, friend or a community member. The group will be facilitated by Chaplain, Tobias, and Rebecca, a longtime hospice volunteer and end-of-life doula. Past experience has shown that participants are ready for the class if at least three to six months have passed since the death of their loved one.

Each session will focus on a new skill for dealing with grief. The support group is free to attend, but does require pre-registration. To register call 603-934-3454 or email cmurray@franklinvna.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.