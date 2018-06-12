FRANKLIN — On June 9, a beautifully sunny Saturday morning, Franklin VNA and Hospice conducted a ceremony for the new Teuscher-Wilson Hospice Garden.
The Memory Ceremony honored volunteers, staff members and patients, as well as the caregivers for those loved ones.
Chaplain Tobias Nyatsambo expressed appreciation for the role of the garden, saying it is “where life happens.”
There also was a moving remembrance for recently-deceased Franklin VNA and Hospice Garden champion and former board member Judy Merriam, followed by the song “In the Garden” sung by St. Gabriel’s Choir.
The public dedication ceremony following was a similarly joyful and emotional event.
United States Senator Jeanne Shaheen sent a letter of support for the project, stating, “For years the Franklin VNA and Hospice has been an important community resource known for helping patients and families through trying times. Its nurses and health care providers approach its mission with compassion, devotion and energy and you all continue to build on this legacy each day as you provide support and promote the dignity and wellbeing of individuals in the community.”
There was a thank-you gift for Watts Water Technologies, a founding donor of the project, and an engraved brick anchors the center of the patio as a monument to the company’s support.
Also on hand to receive a gift of appreciation was Franklin Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Joe Giunta and Secretary Winnie Keyser, recognized for their support as an Amethyst Sponsor of the garden.
Janet Rosequist and Mike Petrun of Winnisquam Regional High School were there, as was senior student Brian Scacheri, all recognized for the monumental amount of work the students put into building the garden and, in particular, the patio, which was Brian’s Capstone project.
At the conclusion of the ceremony all present were invited to explore the garden and the memory patio that is featured at the front.
Barbara Normandin, executive director of the Franklin VNA and Hospice, said, “This project was truly a labor of love by so many. We are forever grateful to everyone who contributed to it and we hope that now that it is completed we will have many visitors to the garden.”
For information on sponsoring a memorial brick or other support for the Teuscher- Wilson Hospice Garden, call Franklin VNA and Hospice at 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
