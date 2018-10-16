FRANKLIN — Members of the board of directors of Franklin VNA & Hospice got inoculated this year as a way of reminding residents to get the flu vaccine.
"This year in particular we should be aware of the danger of influenza, as we mark 100 years since the 1918 influenza pandemic, said Rob Morin, board president.
“There can be no stronger advocacy than leading by example,” he said. “We want individuals in the communities we serve to be safe and influenza-free, and the best way to show that we are committed to this is by getting vaccinated ourselves.”
The Centers for Disease Control estimates that, during the 1918 epidemic, about 500 million people, or one-third of the world’s population, became infected with the virus, causing 50 million deaths — 675,000 deaths in the United States alone. That huge number of deaths caused the average lifespan in the United States to fall by 12 years.
In 1918, there was no influenza vaccine and people were limited to the use of quarantines for the sick, encouraging good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants, and advising against gathering in groups in public in order to avoid contracting the illness. Once people became sick with influenza or a secondary bacterial infection, there was not much that could be done.
We now have a vaccine, and while we haven’t seen death tolls matching the 1918 epidemic, 2017 was the worst year in recent history, with the CDC estimating that the flu, as well as flu-related complications, were responsible for 80,000 U.S. deaths last winter. Those with chronic pulmonary diseases, those over 65 and children still remain the highest at risk for dying if they contract the flu.
Morin said, “We want to minimize the risk of our clients from getting the flu. Getting the vaccine is the responsible choice.”
