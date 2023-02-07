Valentine’s Day can bring unique challenges to relationships where someone has dementia and cannot express themselves or remember things as they did before the onset of the illness. To help families affected by dementia, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is offering four tips on how to celebrate Valentine’s Day with someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia-related illness. 

“Valentine’s Day is all about honoring the love and bond between loved ones. Dementia may impact a person’s ability to celebrate Valentine’s Day as they once did, but there are ways families can adapt the holiday to express love, connect with one another, and show that person how much they mean to you,” said Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services. 

