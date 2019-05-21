TILTON — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Winnisquam Regional School District’s Office of Student Wellness is hosting John Broderick, senior director of external affairs at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and former New Hampshire Chief Justice as part of Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s REACT Mental Health Awareness Campaign. The campaign aims to provide individuals with tips on how to recognize signs of emotional suffering and how to seek support for themselves and others.
After the presentation, there will be a panel discussion with Justice Broderick, Elaine de Mello from NAMI New Hampshire, and other invited guests. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask the panelists questions concerning mental health awareness. Child care and light refreshments will be provided.
The REACT campaign is presented by Dartmouth-Hitchcock in collaboration with the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, the New Hampshire Department of Education, and the Vermont Agency of Education.
The presentation will be on Thursday, May 23, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Winnisquam Regional High School, 435 W. Main St.
