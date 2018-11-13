FRANKLIN — A recent analysis published in the Journal of American Medical Association revealed that flu shots significantly reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke for individuals who had prior cardiac disease.
The flu vaccine may become a vaccine for the prevention of heart attacks in the future.
The results of the study are promising. Participants either had heart disease or risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and smoking. Those who received the flu shot and had recently suffered from a heart attack had a 55% lower risk of having a heart attack, stroke or heart failure. According to the study, the higher the cardiovascular risk, the greater the benefits the heart may receive from the flu shot, as reported by Dr. Jacob Udell, a cardiologist at Women's College Hospital, and his associates in 2013.
The benefits are not limited to those who have experienced a heart attack. Individuals who have been diagnosed with heart disease also benefited from the flu shot, as they demonstrated an overall 36% reduction in risk of major cardiac events. It is important to note that a booster shot offered an increase in protection and decreased the likelihood of a major cardiac event by almost 30%.
There are several theories about why the flu shot helps to protect against cardiac events, according to Udell. One is the vulnerable plaque theory, that the flu produces inflammation and results in stable plaque becoming unstable, which results in a heart attack or stroke.
Another is the vulnerable patient theory. Flu symptoms like coughing, rapid heart rate and possible pneumonia, may put an additional burden on the heart, resulting in a cardiac event.
The health care community, the CDC, and Franklin VNA & Hospice recommend that everyone receive a flu shot. This is especially true for those with cardiac disease, based on the data presented in the study. The potential for the use of the flu shot to reduce cardiac events will continue to be explored.
For more information, call Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
