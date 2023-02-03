CONCORD — The Endowment for Health, New Hampshire’s largest health foundation, is among 343 organizations across the country to receive a gift from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation, in recognition of the endowment’s work to support the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities.

“We are pleased to accept this generous $7 million gift from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation,” said Endowment for Health President Yvonne Goldsberry. “We will immediately begin to infuse these resources into New Hampshire communities with this first round of allocations totaling $947,500. The remainder of the Scott gift will be put to use across New Hampshire over the next five years to ensure that communities have more resources to self-determine their future and to create equitable opportunities for health and wellbeing."

