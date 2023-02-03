CONCORD — The Endowment for Health, New Hampshire’s largest health foundation, is among 343 organizations across the country to receive a gift from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation, in recognition of the endowment’s work to support the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities.
“We are pleased to accept this generous $7 million gift from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation,” said Endowment for Health President Yvonne Goldsberry. “We will immediately begin to infuse these resources into New Hampshire communities with this first round of allocations totaling $947,500. The remainder of the Scott gift will be put to use across New Hampshire over the next five years to ensure that communities have more resources to self-determine their future and to create equitable opportunities for health and wellbeing."
The $7 million Scott gift is separate from the Endowment’s main grantmaking portfolio which focuses on five targeted initiatives. Last year, the Endowment awarded more than $3 million supporting a selection of projects focused on workforce, access to health care and childhood development.
“The Scott gift makes it possible to accelerate our newly developed strategic plan which calls for expanding the table of community partners, sharing decisions about grantmaking with a network of community members, and working with organizations and institutions that advance equity,” added Goldsberry.
“As we announce this first round of grants from the Scott gift, we acknowledge and thank our community partners and look forward to expanding our network to include many more who will help to create thriving communities across New Hampshire,” Goldsberry said.
Grant funds have been allocated to the following organizations and initiatives, made possible by the MacKenzie Scott Foundation gift to the NH Endowment for Health:
Grants to organizations working to advance equity in NH communities:
• Granite State Organizing Project/Young Organizers United
• Safari Youth Club
• Victory Women of Vision
• Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success
• NH Black Women’s Health Project
• Building Community in New Hampshire
• Manchester Community Action Coalition
• Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire
Grants to support implementation of community projects:
• Environmental Justice Community Advocacy
• Early Childhood Equity Movement
• Trust-Making Community Engagement Initiative
Support for capacity building in nonprofit organizations across the state:
Fifty organizations will be identified by the Endowment for Health Advisory Council, representing all regions and counties across the Granite State. Selected organizations will have access to Catchafire’s capacity-building platform and volunteer network.
Keeping the dollars local:
The endowment will deposit the remainder of the Scott gift funds in local banks until they are ready to be disbursed, thus providing another way to put the money to work for the people of New Hampshire.
The Endowment for Health works to improve the health and reduce the burden of illness for the people of New Hampshire — especially the vulnerable and underserved. Since 2001, the endowment has awarded 1,630 grants totaling more than $64 million to support a wide range of projects in New Hampshire that advance good health and realized potential for all.
