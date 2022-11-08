The American Diabetes Association has stated that 25% of seniors have some form of diabetes, and that number is expected to increase as the population of adults 60 and over grows.

As you know, diabetes is a condition that prevents someone’s body from properly processing sugars, leading to elevated blood sugar levels and negative health effects as a result. While diabetes has its own signs and symptoms, it can also make other conditions worse — conditions like heart and kidney disease.

