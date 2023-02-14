Taking care of our teeth is essential at any age. Dental hygiene is not always top-of-mind as we age, and many focus on other health concerns, but it is crucial as 96% of seniors have had decay in their teeth.
The good news is that seniors that take care of their teeth and gums can prevent problems like toothaches, cavities, and tooth loss. Dental hygiene is paramount in our golden years because a healthy mouth makes eating well and maintaining a healthier lifestyle easier, helping seniors stay active and independent.
The following steps can help seniors to keep their teeth and gums healthier and their smiles brighter.
Brush and floss twice a day
What we learned as children is true throughout life; brushing and flossing remove germs and the plaque that builds up on your teeth, causing tooth decay. Brushing and flossing your teeth after breakfast and before bed is recommended by the dentist to reduce bacteria buildup in the mouth. For those with flossing problems, there are some readily available tools to help; a special smaller brush or dental pick may do the trick. And for up to 50% of seniors diagnosed with arthritis, a grip aid that slides over the brush’s handle helps with this daily task.
Discuss dry mouth with your dentist
Hundreds of medicines can cause the salivary glands to make less saliva, and that feeling is dry mouth. According to the American Dental Association, dry mouth affects 30% of patients older than 65 and up to 40% of patients older than 80. Also, older adults are more prone to dehydration, another common cause of dry mouth in seniors. The dentist or a doctor can help determine the cause of dry mouth and suggest appropriate treatments.
Incorporate healthy habits
Cutting down on sugary foods, including sugary drinks, and eating healthy can prevents tooth decay whether you’re a rambunctious 10 year old or a wise 80 year old.
Keep regular dentist appointments
The dentist can determine how often a senior loved one needs to be seen; therefore, during the next appointment, discuss the frequency of dental visits and schedule the next meeting accordingly.
Comfort Keepers can help
Comfort Keepers is a leader in providing in-home care consisting of such services as companionship, transportation, housekeeping, meal preparation, bathing, mobility assistance, nursing services, and a host of additional items all meant to keep seniors living independently worry free in the comfort of their homes.
Comfort Keepers have been serving New Hampshire residents since 2005. Let us help you stay independent. Call 603-536-6060 or visit nhcomfortkeepers.com for more information.
