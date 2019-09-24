FRANKLIN — Peabody Home, Franklin VNA & Hospice and Genesis HealthCare are teaming up to host “A Place to Turn to: Information and Education for families and Caregivers of People with Dementia or Alzheimer’s.” The free workshop takes place Wednesday, Oct. 2, 3-5 p.m. at 75 Chestnut St.
Caregiving can be hard, and this workshop will help offer support and education around caring for loved ones. The presentation is open to anyone who is interested in or caring for someone with dementia.
The afternoon will include a session, Understanding Dementia, presented by Cheryl Barnes, RN, of Peabody Home, 3-4 p.m. Barnes is a certified dementia practitioner and certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer. At 4 p.m. will be refreshments and an information session where attendees can ask follow-up questions, see what type of help is available in the community, and learn about the types of care Peabody Home, Franklin VNA & Hospice and Mountain Ridge Center can offer.
RSVP by Sept. 30 to Marina at 603-934-3454.
