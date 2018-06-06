GILFORD — The Gilford Public Library will host a CPR and AED certification class on Thursday, June 7, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. This is an opportunity to learn an essential, life-saving skill from National Safety Council Instructor Cassidy Clairmont. Class tuition is $40 due at sign-up, which covers the training booklet and certification card, which is mailed after completion of program. Sign-up is possible at the circulation desk of the Gilford Public Library. Interested participants can contact the Gilford Public Library at library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.