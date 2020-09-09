LACONIA — The leadership of Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association and Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, along with their boards of trustees, have signed a definitive merger agreement. The organizations have also filed a change of control notice with the New Hampshire Attorney General's Charitable Trusts Unit for review and approval.
This filing marks the next milestone in Concord Regional VNA and Central VNA’s effort to merge. In March 2020, the organizations signed a non-binding letter of intent to merge to better serve the health care needs of residents of the Greater Capital Region and Central New Hampshire.
The definitive merger agreement is the next step in a process that involves further due diligence, negotiation of final terms, opportunities for public input, approval by each organization’s board of trustees and review by federal and state regulators.
The unified agency would improve access to home-based care in 82 communities, respond to growing demand for specialty home-based clinical services, enhance and expand community wellness programming, and attract, retain and develop a skilled workforce. Merging would bolster the agencies’ future sustainability.
“This is a critical step in making the proposed merger that focuses on increased community access to specialty services and wellness programs become a reality,” said Beth Slepian, president and chief executive officer, Concord Regional VNA.
“The signing of this definitive merger agreement brings us another step closer to our goal of being able to better serve our community,” said Lisa Dupuis, chief executive officer, Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice.
For more information, visit vnaforthefuturenh.com.
