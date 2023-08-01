CONCORD — As a charitable health system, Concord Hospital commits to investing its resources in programs and services to meet its mission, as well as respond to identified health needs of individuals in the communities it serves. The Concord Hospital Trust Regional Council, a committee of community members located in the Lakes and Three Rivers Region, approved $228,900 in funds directed towards programs and services available in Franklin and Laconia.
“As important as raising funds to support health programs and services in Laconia and Franklin is, what’s more important is that we use the funds as donors intended,” said Pamela Puleo, chief advancement officer. “Concord Hospital Trust is committed to using both the contributions given in the past and those given today to fund programs and services for people in the Lakes and Three Rivers Regions.”
The directed funding approved by the Trust Regional Council include unrestricted endowments to support operations for Concord Hospital's Laconia and Franklin facilities, education, the Cardiovascular Institute, as well as the Recovery Clinic.
Concord Hospital Trust is the philanthropic arm of Concord Hospital which secures and distributes charitable gifts in accordance with donors’ intents to support the organization’s mission of meeting the health needs of individuals throughout the communities it serves. The Trust Regional Council was formed in 2022 and is comprised of residents in the Lakes and Three Rivers Region, a Trust Trustee along with representatives from regional and fundraising activity groups.
