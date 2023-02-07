Knowing the Limits

Caring for others is often driven by motivations of love and understanding. It’s not uncommon for family caregivers to initially feel that their capacity for helping those they love is nearly limitless. From taking care of finances and managing medications to preparing meals and cleaning, there’s certainly a sense of fulfillment that comes along with assisting a loved one. But many find themselves going through the motions of caring without taking time out to focus on their own needs — often to the point of physical and emotional exhaustion. As a result, family caregivers may feel something they’ve never experienced before: decreased empathy. This condition is known as compassion fatigue.

