LACONIA — Lakes Region Public Access Television taped the recent Community Conversations Paths to Recovery program held at Lakes Region Community College. The program will be shown over the next two weeks on Channel 25 to local Atlantic Broadband viewers as well as through LRPA’s Live Stream internet simulcast, and through video on demand online.
The upcoming schedule for Atlantic Broadband Channel 25 and the Live Stream, available by visiting lrpa.org/watch-us-live, is as follows:
Friday, May 10, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 11, 7:55 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 12, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 13, 12:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Friday, May 17, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 18, 7:55 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 19, 7 p.m.
Monday, May 20, 12:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
In addition, this program may be viewed anytime on LRPA’s video on demand page, by visiting lrpa.org/video-on-demand.
To learn more about Lakes Region Public Access Television, visit www.lrpa.org.
