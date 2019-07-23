A Changing Landscape
More seniors today are digitally connected than ever before. This is so important as seniors suffer from social isolation and loneliness which can negatively impact their health and overall wellbeing. About two thirds of seniors use the internet, and smartphone adoption has nearly quadrupled in the past five years. They use technology to access informational and educational resources and to connect with loved ones. However, as seniors age further, they become less able to handle the increasing sophistication of technology and are at risk of losing their connection to what’s important.
Below are a few pieces of technology that seniors can take advantage of today to help keep them connected to the outside world and especially family and friends.
Technology for Seniors
- Cell Phones: Cellular technology represents one of the largest contributing factors to the convenience of today’s communication. When thinking about cellular technology, it’s important to consider what seniors truly need. Fortunately, several cell phone manufacturers now offer phones designed with seniors in mind. At the forefront is Jitterbug’s line of phones that provide large text, big buttons, simple menus, and instant access to emergency contacts. Jitterbug and other providers offer basic phones as well as more advanced options for seniors looking for additional features.
- Video Chat: While nothing can fully replace the value of in-person communication, video chatting is the next best thing. This allows users to hold a conversation with and see each other in real time. Video chatting is standard for many phones and tablets as an option when making a call. One of the most popular services available to seniors is Skype, which allows seniors a wide array of communication options, from text and voice to video.
- Social Networking: Facebook remains the number one social networking site, and it’s easy to see why older adults continue to engage with it. The platform not only allows them to see pictures and videos of loved ones, but also provides the ability to comment on posts and privately exchange instant messages. While seniors can certainly interact with others their own age on Facebook, they may wish to talk with those outside their circle of friends, especially when it concerns age-related issues. One of the best resources for this is AARP’s online community, which allows seniors to share experiences and exchange valuable information.
Confidence Is Key
These days, connecting with friends and family members merely requires just a few clicks. However, what comes easy to some may be overwhelming to others, so it’s important that whomever is introducing technology to a senior be patient and understand what barriers may be in place. Senior centers offer computer and technology courses that help older adults understand everything from operating a cell phone to interacting on social media sites. These courses often focus on internet safety and privacy best practices, which can help alleviate seniors’ concerns.
Comfort Keepers is a leader in providing in-home care, with such services as companionship, transportation, housekeeping, meal preparation, bathing, mobility assistance, nursing services, and others meant to keep seniors living independently, worry-free in the comfort of their homes. Call 603-536-6060 or visit www.comfortkeepers.com/plymouthnh for more information.
