Now that we are spending a lot more time together because of Covid -19, I think it is important to look at the issue of closeness. People often think that if we could only spend more time together, our relationships would improve significantly. Well, many of us are quickly seeing that this “closeness” that we think we have been desiring and missing, can quickly become a problem (too much togetherness, too much closeness, too much family time, too little space to get away from each other due to social distancing mandates). Let’s examine.
Spending more time together means just that: “spending more hours together.” It has nothing to do with closeness. I define closeness as an emotional experience which develops over time as a result of various connections; it is usually the result of shared experiences, similar visions and shared values. Time is a factor usually; but it is how you use the time together - how much you share, work to connect - that creates and fosters the closeness.
Some people like a lot of closeness; others prefer less. It doesn’t make you better than or less than because of your preference. Your concept of closeness, which I’m now going to call emotional intimacy, depends on how you were raised, how much nurturing you received from your parents and the kind of stress and trauma you experienced with them. This is not a right or wrong condition. You developed it early on, had little choice and had to learn to deal with it or hide it. You watched how your parents and other family members handled and expressed warmth, tenderness and closeness. Some families were too overbearing and smothered their kids; some went in the complete opposite direction and were cool, distant and harsh; and some balanced it out pretty well - neither too close nor too distant. Closeness is a constantly changing variable. No family is perfect. How could they? What training do parents receive? There is no manual - on how to do the most difficult, most demanding and most crucially important life task, which is, raising children.
So, if you are wondering, why you might be struggling with intimacy - the biggest issue every person, every relationship has to face - you are not alone! You are in good company. We will spend our lives trying to balance how much closeness, sharing, an openness do I need or want at any time - or the opposite - how much distance, alone time or solitude works. What a sensitive and challenging task!
What can we do now, in this present crisis, which is throwing many of us into closer proximity to each other by having to self-isolate together at home? Number one, make the environment safe, really safe for everyone! Absolutely, no bullying! That means, no pushing or shoving…no mean, belittling talk or comments…no threatening looks, gestures or attitudes. Particularly, if it is coming from an adult or older sibling, you must stop it. Closeness and intimacy can not exist in the presence of fear and danger. Number two, go slowly. Give each other the space each one needs to be comfortable. It won’t be easy if the kids are home from school or college, with no school functions, and the adults are working from home as well if they are fortunate enough to still have jobs.
What do I mean by go slowly? When there is a crisis, relationship systems (families) go on high alert to protect themselves from real or anticipated dangers. If you haven’t been spending a lot of time with your partner, this is not the time to try to make up for lost time too quickly. The other person is likely to feel, “why now? Just because you have to be at home and nobody else is around…no other outside distractions, you want to snuggle up with me?” Go slowly. Participate in activities that your partner wants to do - like going for a walk, having conversations, watching some old favorite movies together - looking for intimacy too soon if it hasn’t been there, will only produce greater distance. If you haven’t been spending quality time in the bedroom, now is not the time to try to up the intensity. It will take time. You’ve been too distant, cranky, too into your own stuff! Go slowly. If this fits you, I know you don’t want to listen. But why not try what works for a change? We will continue this topic in other columns; it is a major issue for couples. But why wait? Send me your questions and let’s continue this conversation at www.familyconsultationservices.com/articles
Tom Power is a family relationship consultant and the author of “Family Matters: A Layperson’s Guide to Family Functioning.” You can check out his website at www.familyconsultationservices.com or email questions to changeUprogram@gmail.com.
