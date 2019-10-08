BELMONT — Autumn is synonymous with many things, such as cooler nights, turning back the clocks and pumpkin spice. It also means flu season is quickly approaching. Be prepared this season by getting a flu shot. ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care, located at 24 Homestead Place in Alton and 96 Daniel Webster Highway in Belmont, will be offering flu shots at no cost to the patient throughout the entire month of October.
It’s important to get a flu vaccination before winter begins so the body has enough time to develop the antibodies that protect against influenza. Receiving the flu shot not only helps the person vaccinated, but also prevents the flu from spreading.
No Cost Flu Shot Month allows all patients to get vaccinated, regardless of insurance coverage. Vaccinations are available for ages four years and older, while supplies last. No appointments are needed, just walk in from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients are asked to bring photo identification and insurance card, if available. For those with healthcare insurance, the urgent care center will bill the carrier and cover any remaining out of pocket cost. For those without insurance, ClearChoiceMD will cover the cost.
