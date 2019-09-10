WOLFEBORO — Quitting smoking isn’t easy, but it can be achieved with the right help. As part of its mission to empower the fulfillment of life through better health, Huggins Hospital will offer The American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking program this fall.
Classes started Sept. 3, and will be held every Tuesday for seven weeks in the medical arts education center from 6-7:30 p.m. There will be an additional class on Sept. 26 in honor of Quit Week. Classes will be taught by David Anderson, a certified respiratory therapist at Huggins Hospital.
The American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking program gives options, resources and support to quit for good. Freedom From Smoking helps develop a plan of action that leads to quit day. Get the support needed to remain smoke free for life.
Class members will learn how to know if they’re really ready to quit, medications that can increase success, lifestyle changes to make quitting easier, how to prepare for quit day, coping strategies for managing stress and avoiding weight gain, developing a new self-image, and how to stay smoke free for good.
For more information or to register, contact Anderson at danderson@hugginshospital.org or call 603-569-7567.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.