LACONIA — This spring in Laconia and Moultonborough, Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice will offer several Living with Grief support groups for adults grieving the death of a loved one. These groups offer an opportunity to share and learn alongside others. Together the groups will discuss ways of coping with loss.
The Moultonborough Living with Grief support group is open to adults who have lost a loved one at any age to any circumstance. Sessions will meet five consecutive Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m., starting April 3 and ending May 1.
The Laconia Living with Grief support group is open to adults who have lost a loved one at any age to any circumstance. Sessions will meet seven consecutive Thursdays from 6-7:30 p.m. starting May 2 and ending June 13.
At Taylor Community, a Living with Grief support group will be offered on four consecutive Wednesdays from 2-3 p.m. starting April 3 and ending April 24.
All groups are confidential, no cost, non-religious, and facilitated by trained staff and bereavement care volunteers. For more information and to register, call Dan Kusch, bereavement care coordinator, at 603-524-8444, or email dkusch@centralvna.org.
Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice also offers other grief support groups in the region.
In Wolfeboro, weekly Living with Grief support groups for adults will be offered on five consecutive Wednesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. starting May 8 and ending June 5.
Also in Wolfeboro, an active Parent Circle for parents who have lost children at any age to any circumstance meets the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church. The group was initiated by parents and welcomes parents who are newly bereaved or who suffered the loss of a child at any time in the past.
