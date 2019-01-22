LACONIA — Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice will offer several grief groups for people of all ages during January, February and March. The Living with Grief support groups are open to all adults in the community. For those who have suffered the death of loved ones, this cold time of year with little sunshine can be difficult. Participants in past years have shared how important it was to have a space to explore what may be hard and what may be life-giving during this time, including the comforts and pains of being with people, and how to be kind to shifting emotions or needs.
Living with Grief Groups will meet on Thursdays from 3:30-5 p.m. beginning Jan. 24, and on Wednesdays from 2-3 p.m. starting Jan. 30.
Also offered is a group specific to parents, Parent Circle, for parents who have lost a child at any age to any circumstance. Individuals or couples may attend. Groups will be held on the fourth Thursday of the month from 6–7:30 p.m., starting Jan. 24.
All groups meet in Laconia, are non-religious and are offered at no cost. For more information, or to register, contact Dan Kusch, bereavement and spiritual care coordinator, at 603-524-8444 or dan@centralvna.org.
