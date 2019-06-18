LACONIA — Central VNA will host Kimberly Paul, nationally-recognized speaker and author as part of her year-long Live Well Die Well tour across the U.S. Paul will be at Taylor Community on Thursday, June 20, at 2 p.m. to talk and hold a book signing.
Paul wants to radically change the way people face end of life. In her time as vice president of outreach and communications for a hospice on the coast of North Carolina, she used award-winning marketing strategies to share real stories about death and dying and the keys to making every moment matter.
This year she’s taken her strategy on the road to offer conversations about the challenges of the last chapter of life.
Join the conversation at the Woodside Building at Taylor Community on June 20. Books will be available for purchase with cash or check.
