PLYMOUTH — Though National Caregiver Day was Feb. 17 this year, we think every day is a good day to celebrate caregivers around the globe. We have a few ideas to inspire you as you take time to give back to the people who care for others all year long. We also want to invite any caregiver to our free caregiver support groups the first Wednesday of every month.
Who are family caregivers?
Nearly 53 million people in the United States are providing some type of unpaid care for a family member or child. This means you probably have at least one person in your life who is an informal or family caregiver.
Challenges for caregivers
All caregivers, whether informal or professional, face similar challenges. For example, caregivers are at high risk for caregiver fatigue or burnout. This is a condition that is rooted in stress and can result in serious health consequences ranging from high blood pressure, depression, anxiety, or increased physical illness.
Caregivers typically receive less help than they need to stay as healthy as possible, and they often put the needs of their loved ones ahead of their own. Unfortunately, this means that informal caregivers often skip their own annual doctor appointments or preventative care because they are overwhelmed coordinating care for their loved ones.
Gifts for caregivers
There are many ways to celebrate a caregiver in your life. Even something small can go a long way and encourage them for days or months to come. For example:
• An encouraging note or card telling them that you notice the hard work they do for others
• A gift card to a local coffee shop so they can pick up their favorite treat
• A subscription to a meal delivery service like Blue Apron or HelloFresh
• A gift card to a local spa for a haircut, massage or facial
• A subscription to their favorite magazine so they can have one ready for when they have a quiet moment
Beyond traditional gifts, perhaps the most meaningful thing you can give a caregiver is the gift of time to themselves. You can offer to make life a bit easier and relieve some of their daily burdens by:
• Making homemade meals they can freeze and then defrost when they are too exhausted to cook
• Driving their loved one to a medical appointment
• Grocery shopping for the week and dropping off the items at their home or at the home of their loved one
• Taking their children to/from sporting or school events
• Visiting with their loved one for a few hours so the caregiver can get out of the home and run errands, grab a coffee or take a nap
Most caregivers feel quite alone, and your acknowledgment of their work, along with tangible help, can make them feel supported.
Here at Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, we honor every caregiver we have the chance to work with daily. From the professional and well-trained caregivers, to the family members and friends who tirelessly advocate for their loved ones, we celebrate you.
If you’re looking for support, we offer caregiver conversation, education and support at our free meetings the first Wednesday of every month. You will be able to connect with others, learn more about the ups and downs of at home caregiving, and discuss any issues related to the monthly topic. For more information about our meetings email Guy Tillson: gtillson@pbhha.org or call 603-536-2232.
•••
Pemi-Baker is located at 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth. To contact us call: 603-536-2232 or email: info@pbhha.org. Like our Facebook Page: @pemibakerhospicehomehealth.
