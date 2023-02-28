Nancy Waugh

Nancy Waugh, BSW Hospice Social Worker Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health

 John W. Hession

PLYMOUTH — As the nation's baby boomer generation reaches retirement age and life expectancy increases, the need for support care for individuals with an advanced illness grows more urgent. March is National Social Worker Appreciation month and we want to explain the importance of our palliative and hospice social workers and thank them for their compassionate work.

As someone approaches their end-of-life, Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health’s social workers address issues related to the patient, family, caregivers, and the team of health care professionals involved in providing the care.

