The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority awarded Granite VNA $187,500 in tax credits to support upgrades to the agency’s office in Laconia. Pictured, from left: Katy Easterly Martey, executive director, Community Development Finance Authority, Melissa Howard, director of Donor Relations, Granite VNA, and New Hampshire State Senator Rebecca Whitley. (Courtesy photo)

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority has awarded Granite VNA $187,500 in tax credits to support updates and repairs to its Laconia office. The funds will assist the agency with renovations to the first floor including the entryway, restrooms and meeting space.

“We are grateful to CDFA for this generous funding to help us with much-needed renovations,” said Granite VNA President/CEO Beth Slepian, MBA, PT. “We will be able to increase the use of our meeting space to engage community members who will benefit from preventative wellness programs, bereavement support groups and health clinics.”

