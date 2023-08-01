The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority awarded Granite VNA $187,500 in tax credits to support upgrades to the agency’s office in Laconia. Pictured, from left: Katy Easterly Martey, executive director, Community Development Finance Authority, Melissa Howard, director of Donor Relations, Granite VNA, and New Hampshire State Senator Rebecca Whitley. (Courtesy photo)
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority has awarded Granite VNA $187,500 in tax credits to support updates and repairs to its Laconia office. The funds will assist the agency with renovations to the first floor including the entryway, restrooms and meeting space.
“We are grateful to CDFA for this generous funding to help us with much-needed renovations,” said Granite VNA President/CEO Beth Slepian, MBA, PT. “We will be able to increase the use of our meeting space to engage community members who will benefit from preventative wellness programs, bereavement support groups and health clinics.”
“Organizations awarded tax credit resources have demonstrated a strong commitment to their communities,” said Katy Easterly Martey, executive director, CDFA. “These community builders are driving positive, long-lasting change in New Hampshire.”
Easterly Martey continued, “Through public-private partnerships, this year’s awardees are addressing critical needs within our communities like access to permanent supportive housing; creating new economic opportunities through affordable, quality childcare; and revitalizing downtowns that serve as regional economic drivers in rural areas of our state.”
CDFA Tax Credit awards are made to organizations in the form of tax equity. New Hampshire businesses support the selected projects by purchasing the tax credits, resulting in the nonprofit receiving a donation and the company receiving a 75% New Hampshire state tax credit against that contribution. The credit can be applied against the Business Profits Tax, Business Enterprise Tax, or Insurance Premium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.