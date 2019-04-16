FRANKLIN — Peabody Home is hosting a free Caregiver Survival Workshop, to be held Wednesday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m., on April 30, May 7, May 14, May 21, May 28, and June 4, at 24 Peabody Place.
The workshops are open to anyone who is interested in or caring for someone with dementia. The classes will include educational information, tips to deal with common difficulties, and time to ask questions and share experiences.
There are six sessions. Participants do not need to attend every course, but they build upon one another.
Session 1: Exploring Dementia - Let's hear what the experts say
Session 2: The dance of the caregiver caring for the person with dementia; you are in this together
Session 3: Early Stages of Dementia - I feel lost, am I losing myself?
Session 4: Mid Stages of Dementia - Communication is falling apart
Session 5: Late Stages of Dementia - I can't do it anymore, he doesn't recognize me
Session 6: Living with Dementia - Finding moments of joy, dying with dementia-let me go
Additionally, attendees will have access to resources for more information, access to the Caregiver Survival Guide from the Care Blazers, a better understanding of what to expect, as well as tools to help cope and be more effective as the disease progresses.
Cheryl Barnes, RN, certified dementia practitioner and certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer, will be facilitating these workshops.
For more information, visit www.peabodyhome.org/single-post/Dementia-Course. Space is limited, and registration is requested in advance. Call: Teresa at 603-934-3618.
