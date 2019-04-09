FRANKLIN — When a caregiver hears the diagnosis of dementia, it can be a scary, frustrating, and isolating experience.
In New Hampshire there are thousands of adults caring for a loved one with dementia, and living with dementia. For caregivers of people with dementia, stress can take a toll on their health, and caregiving comes with financial impacts. Franklin VNA & Hospice in partnership with Peabody home is running a series of workshops for caregivers of people with dementia. Led by Cheryl Barnes, certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer, certified dementia practitioner, and RN, the series of six sessions will cover everything from how to address problems with self-care in the early stages of dementia, to the very significant physical changes that can occur with advanced dementia. The group will bring together caregivers who may be isolated from each other.
Barnes said, “There are other people going through what you are going through. There are ways that this can get better.” The sessions start May 1, and run through June 12, on Wednesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. The sessions are free but require pre-registration. To register, call 603-934-3454.
When asked why they chose to host this series of sessions, Tabitha Dowd, executive director for Franklin VNA & Hospice, said, “The population in our area has unique needs when caring for those with Dementia and other memory illnesses. We felt there was such a great need for this type of support group and we’re glad to be able to partner with such a strong educator as Cheryl Barnes, to bring help to those families and their loved ones who need it."
For more information, call 603-934-3454, or visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
