The elderly is one of the most vulnerable demographics in society and are frequently targeted by con artists, thieves, and swindlers looking to exploit their lack of financial savvy. In recent years, there's been a spate of financial scams targeted at seniors, with companies sending out fake checks and phishing emails designed to lure unsuspecting victims into giving away their bank details.

As the older generation reaches a more vulnerable age, several factors make them more susceptible to financial fraud. For one, the elderly are less likely to be educated in financial matters and may not have had the time or freedom to learn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.