Belmont
Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Belmont High School, 225 Seavey Road
Bristol
Oct. 24, noon-5 p.m., Newfound Regional High School, 150 Newfound Road
Franklin
Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bessie C. Rowell Community Center, 12 Rowell Drive
Gilmanton
Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Gilmanton Community Church, 497 Province Road
Holderness
Oct. 22, 12:30-6 p.m., Holderness Masonic Lodge, 1 U.S. Route 3
Meredith
Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Laconia Harley Davidson, 239 Daniel Webster Highway
Plymouth
Oct. 16, 12:30-6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.
Tilton
Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, Building 3, 120 Laconia Road
Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Winnisquam High School, West Main Street
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.