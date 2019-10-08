Belmont

Oct. 23, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Belmont High School, 225 Seavey Road

 

Bristol

Oct. 24, noon-5 p.m., Newfound Regional High School, 150 Newfound Road

 

Franklin

Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bessie C. Rowell Community Center, 12 Rowell Drive

 

Gilmanton

Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Gilmanton Community Church, 497 Province Road

 

Holderness

Oct. 22, 12:30-6 p.m., Holderness Masonic Lodge, 1 U.S. Route 3

 

Meredith

Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Laconia Harley Davidson, 239 Daniel Webster Highway

 

Plymouth

Oct. 16, 12:30-6 p.m., Common Man Inn, 231 Main St.

 

Tilton

Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, Building 3, 120 Laconia Road

Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Winnisquam High School, West Main Street

