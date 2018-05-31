LOUDON — The roar of NASCAR engines will be replaced by the ding-ding of bicycles at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Wednesday, June 6. On that day, families will circle the world’s fastest one-mile oval on their bicycles in the annual Dale Jr. Foundation Safe Kids 301, hosted by the New Hampshire Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Injury Prevention Program.
The annual event, previously named the Safe Kids 500, is a bike safety celebration that kicks off the bike-riding season. It provides a safe place for children to ride while also providing information on bike safety, all with a goal of keeping kids unharmed from a bike injury. As part of the festivities, there will be bike safety and helmet checks, and free helmets are provided to children who need them.
Last fall, the event was rebranded during the JR Nation Appreci88tion Tour which celebrated the retirement of one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thanks to a generous donation of $8,800 made by Speedway Children’s Charities and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the Dale Jr. Foundation’s name, the impact from this year’s event will double with twice the number of helmets being provided to children who need them.
A variety of additional activities are planned in addition to the ride around the track. Live entertainment will be provided, and S&W Bike Shop will be on hand for free bike safety checks. Local drivers will be on hand to allow kids to explore their race cars. Healthy snacks and a variety of educational materials will also be available to get families ready for the bike-riding season in the Granite State.
The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, and is completely free for families. Gates open at 5 p.m. and bikes go on track at 5:30 p.m. No pre-registration is required.
The Injury Prevention Center at Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center works to keep kids safe across New Hampshire. Injury Prevention operates myriad programs, including car seat and seat belt safety, and initiatives to reduce falls and sports and recreation injuries. The full array of Injury Prevention programs is available at ChaDKids.org/injury-prevention.
The Dale Jr. Foundation Safe Kids 301 is a free event. More information can be found at www.chadkids.org/events or www.speedwaycharities.org/events/#newhampshire.
